Car crash in Sterling Heights closes 18 1/2 Mile, police investigating

The Brief



A crash in Sterling Heights left a car completely demolished and now police are on the scene investigating the situation.

What we know:

On Friday, 18 ½ Mile at Merrill Road in Sterling Heights was closed down after a crash. SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a white Jeep SUV completely smashed up. It is the only vehicle on that road that appears damaged.

Police can be seen looking over the vehicle and taking photos inside.

What we don't know:

It is unknown the conditions of whoever was involved in this crash or what led to it.

