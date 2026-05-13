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Detroit Lions in Munich: Opponent announced for November game in Germany

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 13, 2026 9:51am EDT
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KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 12: A Detroit Lions helmet on the field before an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on October 12, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire v

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The Brief

    • The Detroit Lions will play the New England Patriots in Germany on Nov. 15.
    • The game at 9:30 a.m. ET will air on FOX.

(FOX 2) - More details have been revealed about the Detroit Lions' visit to Germany next season.

The Lions will take on the New England Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium on Nov. 15 as part of the NFL International series.

This game will air on FOX at 9:30 a.m. ET. 

"We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season," said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. "As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

This comes after the team has held several youth football education camps across Germany. Many of these camps have featured Amon Ra St. Brown, whose mother is from Cologne.

The Source: This information is from the Lions.

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