Detroit Lions in Munich: Opponent announced for November game in Germany

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The Brief The Detroit Lions will play the New England Patriots in Germany on Nov. 15. The game at 9:30 a.m. ET will air on FOX.



More details have been revealed about the Detroit Lions' visit to Germany next season.

The Lions will take on the New England Patriots at FC Bayern Munich Stadium on Nov. 15 as part of the NFL International series.

This game will air on FOX at 9:30 a.m. ET.

"We are thrilled to be playing internationally and specifically in Munich for the 2026 season," said Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood. "As an organization, we have invested greatly in the German market and are excited to play in front of our passionate German fans."

This comes after the team has held several youth football education camps across Germany. Many of these camps have featured Amon Ra St. Brown, whose mother is from Cologne.