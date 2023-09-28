Detroit Lions vs Green Bay Packers, how to watch Thursday Night Football on FOX 2

article

Gameday is here. The Detroit Lions are in Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field and there are some MASSIVE implications for this game – which is incredible considering how early in the season it is.

Going into the game, Lions and Packers are tied for the division lead at 2-1. With the Bears and Vikings both starting at 0-3, the winner will get a chance to get a decent lead on everyone else in the NFC North.

How to watch Lions vs. Packers

You can watch every play on FOX 2.

Amazon Prime streams every Thursday Night Game for Amazon subscribers. However, FOX 2 is the Home of the Lions and we know how important the Lions are to everyone here in Detroit and we have the game live on FOX 2.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Lions Gameday Live with opening kick at 8 p.m.

If you have cable, satellite, over-the-air antenna, YouTube TV, or any other pay-for-streaming service, you can watch every play for free, with no Amazon subscription required.

If you're hoping to stream the game on FOX 2 or the FOX LOCAL app, well unfortunately that's something the NFL won't let us do. As much as we want to provide that stream to you - we can't. You can stream on your devices if you have a cable/satellite subscription or you can log onto the NFL app or NFL.com. But we cannot stream the game on FOX2detroit.com or the FOX LOCAL app.

At 8 p.m., we'll show an encore presentation of The Weatherboys - as Derek Kevra and Alan Longstreet test out their skills on roller skates.

For anyone looking to watch the season premiere of Hell's Kitchen and Lego Masters, those will air at 11:30 or after the FOX News Edge.

Who is favored?

The sports books will say the Lions are favored by 1 ½ points. But that's not really a lot. It's basically a coin flip, according to the odds.

The Lions come into the game looking for back-to-back wins over the Packers in Green Bay for the first time since 2018. In fact, the Lions have a bit of a hot hand in the series right now and are looking to continue their winning ways after taking the last three games against the Packers. The last time the Lions were in Lambeau, they ruined Aaron Rodgers' farewell and eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in the last game of the regular season last year.

"We know we can win out there, we’ve done it before. But you’ve got to go earn it," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "It’s not going to be given. It’ll be loud, it’ll be a tough environment. They’re playing good, so here we go."

What's at stake?

This one is simple. The Lions (2-1) and the Packers (2-1) are fighting for an early lead in the division. The Bears and Vikings are both sitting at 0-3 as they've stumbled out of the gate.

Jared Goff and the Lions are fresh off a 20-6 defensive win over the Atlanta Falcons. Goff went 22-of-33 with a TD and interception last week.

They're heading to Lambeau for this one where they'll face Jordan Love and the Packers and head coach Dan Campbell knows that turnaround from Sunday to Thursday is a quick one.

"We had a few things we had to clean up, so we just hit that quickly, but we know we can’t spend time on Atlanta," Campbell said. "Our coaches watched as quickly as they could, and now everything gets focused on Green Bay."

The rivals will be playing for the early lead in the NFC North. Add in the memories of the Lions knocking the Packers out of the playoffs on Sunday night of Week 18 last season, and this game is going to have an edge.

"There’s always something special about going to Lambeau — I told our rookies they are going to enjoy this," Campbell said. "It doesn’t get any better than this when it comes to atmosphere."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.