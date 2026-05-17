Detroit Pistons host Cavaliers in Game 7 with East finals berth at stake

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The Brief Detroit kept its season alive with a 115-94 win over Cleveland in Game 6 on Friday night. The Pistons are seeking their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2008. Fans can also catch a one-hour special edition of "The Sports Office" at 7 p.m. Sunday, streaming live on FOX Local.



A trip to the Eastern Conference finals is on the line as the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a pivotal Game 7 on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The backstory:

Detroit enters Game 7 with confidence after staving off elimination with a 115-94 victory in Cleveland on Friday night to extend its season.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 21 points, while Paul Reed provided a spark off the bench with 17 points. Jalen Duren added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

What's next:

The winner of Sunday night's game will advance to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, while the loser will be eliminated from the NBA playoffs.

The Pistons are seeking their first trip to the Eastern Conference finals since 2008.

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 15: Paul Reed #7 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Round Two Game Six of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2026 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nathanie Expand

What you can do:

Fans can also catch a one-hour special edition of "The Sports Office" at 7 p.m. Sunday ahead of tipoff. The show will stream live on FOX Local.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE: