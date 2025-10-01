Detroit Tigers fall to Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of wild card series

article

The Detroit Tigers fell to the Cleveland Guardians in game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series, which was held at Progressive Field. They lost 6-1 after a tight game was blown open in the second-half innings.

Five runs by the Guardians in the 8th inning broke a 1-1 tie that featured plenty of hits by Detroit, but not enough to get runners across home plate.

Javy Baez singled to center, allowing Riley Greene to score in the 4th inning. That point tied George Valera's run in the 1st inning.

But hits by Brayan Rocchio, Daniel Schneemann, Steven Kwan, and Bo Naylor blew the game wide open.

Game 3 is tomorrow at 1 p.m. Jack Flaherty will pitch for the Tigers while Slade Cecconi will take the mound for the Guardians.