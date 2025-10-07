Detroit Tigers fall to Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of ALDS

article

The Detroit Tigers fell to the Seattle Mariners at home in game 3 of the ALDS, which was held at Comerica Park. They lost 8-4.

The score was 0-0 until the third inning when the Mariners broke through, adding two points to the board. The fourth added another two more points for Seattle, bringing the score to 4-0.

At the bottom of the 5th, the Tigers finally broke through with a hit into the field from Kerry Carpenter that allowed Dillon Dingler to score, putting Detroit on the board 4-1.

In the top of the 6th, the Mariners answered with a homer from J.P. Crawford adding a point for Seattle, making it 5-1.

At the top of the 8th, another hit from Crawford led to a score from Luke Raley, leaving the Tigers behind 6-1.

Top of the 9th, another home run from the Mariners brought the score to 8-1 as Cal Raleigh hit a homer for him and Randy Arozarena to score.

Detroit finally answered back in the bottom of the 9th with a hit from Torkelson, allowing Jones and Rogers to score, bringing the score to 8-3. Another hit from Detroit by Ibáñez brought the score to 8-4 by Torkelson.

Game 4 will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. Casey Mize will pitch for the Tigers.

