Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Tigers fall to Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of ALDS

Published  October 7, 2025 9:59pm EDT
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 07: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers runs after hitting a double during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Det

Expand

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers fell to the Seattle Mariners at home in game 3 of the ALDS, which was held at Comerica Park. They lost 8-4.

The score was 0-0 until the third inning when the Mariners broke through, adding two points to the board. The fourth added another two more points for Seattle, bringing the score to 4-0. 

At the bottom of the 5th, the Tigers finally broke through with a hit into the field from Kerry Carpenter that allowed Dillon Dingler to score, putting Detroit on the board 4-1.

In the top of the 6th, the Mariners answered with a homer from J.P. Crawford adding a point for Seattle, making it 5-1.

At the top of the 8th, another hit from Crawford led to a score from Luke Raley, leaving the Tigers behind 6-1. 

Top of the 9th, another home run from the Mariners brought the score to 8-1 as Cal Raleigh hit a homer for him and Randy Arozarena to score. 

Detroit finally answered back in the bottom of the 9th with a hit from Torkelson, allowing Jones and Rogers to score, bringing the score to 8-3. Another hit from Detroit by Ibáñez brought the score to 8-4 by Torkelson. 

Game 4 will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. Casey Mize will pitch for the Tigers.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE:

Detroit Tigers