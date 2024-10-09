Detroit Tigers gear up for first Comerica Park playoff game in 10 years

The Detroit Tigers have not played a playoff baseball game at home in a decade. That changes Wednesday afternoon when they take the field for game three of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS) against the Cleveland Guardians.

The teams are currently tied 1-1 in the best of five series.

The Guardians wiped out the Tigers 7-0 in game one before Detroit rallied back to win 3-0 in game two.

"We're really excited. I think a lot of our guys are anxious to get to tomorrow's game to see Comerica at its best," Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Tuesday.

DETROIT, UNITED STATES - 2024/06/13: Entrance sign at Comerica Park, an architectural feature of the home baseball stadium of the MLB Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Tigers and the Guardians will face off in Detroit on both Wednesday and Thursday. If a fifth game is necessary, they'll head to Cleveland on Saturday.

Wednesday's first pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. Detroit hasn't revealed who will pitch for the Tigers, but Alex Cobb will be on the mound for the Guardians. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 1.

Resale tickets are still available, but the cheapest will run you close to $150.