Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: ALDS Game 1 Updates

The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series with a trip to the conference title game on the line for the series winner.

The game is set to begin at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Fans can watch the game on TBS and MAX.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup

Tyler Holton will kickoff pitching for the Tigers on Saturday. Over the season, he earned a 2.19 ERA and struck out 77 batters.

As for the lineup: