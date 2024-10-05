Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: ALDS Game 1 Updates

By Jack Nissen
Published  October 5, 2024 11:40am EDT
Detroit Tigers
FOX 2 Detroit
HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 02: Tyler Holton #87 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros in the first inning during Game Two of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

(FOX 2) - The Detroit Tigers are taking on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series with a trip to the conference title game on the line for the series winner.

The game is set to begin at 1:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Fans can watch the game on TBS and MAX. 

Detroit Tigers starting lineup

Tyler Holton will kickoff pitching for the Tigers on Saturday. Over the season, he earned a 2.19 ERA and struck out 77 batters.

As for the lineup:

  • P Meadows (L) CF
  • K Carpenter (L) DH
  • M Vierling (R) RF
  • R Greene (L) LF
  • C Keith (L) 2B
  • S Torkelson (R) 1B
  • Z McKinstry (L) 3B
  • T Sweeney (L) SS
  • J Rogers (R) C