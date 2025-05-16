Detroit Tigers host Ludacris for postgame concert in June

article

The Brief The Detroit Tigers will host Hip-Hop Night on Friday, June 13, featuring a game against the Cincinnati Reds and a postgame concert by Ludacris. The event at Comerica Park is part of the Black in Baseball Weekend, and tickets are now available for purchase online. Limited VIP passes are offered, including field access for the concert and an exclusive Detroit Tigers chain.



The Detroit Tigers are set to host a special Hip-Hop Night on Friday, June 13, as part of their Black in Baseball Weekend. The evening will feature a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Comerica Park, followed by a postgame concert by Grammy Award-winning artist Ludacris.

What we know:

The Detroit Tigers will play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, June 13, at Comerica Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Following the game, hip-hop artist Ludacris will perform a postgame concert. This event is part of the Black in Baseball Weekend, which runs from June 13 to 15. The Friday night game is also a special hip-hop edition of the "Friday Night Party in the Park," presented by Casamigos.

What they're saying:

Asia Gholston, Vice President of Brand Marketing for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, stated, "There’s nothing like the energy of a Friday night at the ballpark, and the added excitement of a major artist like Ludacris takes that experience to the next level. We’re thrilled to combine Tigers baseball at Comerica Park with a show-stopping performance for the best fans in baseball."

What you can do:

Fans with tickets to the baseball game can remain in their seats to enjoy the Ludacris concert. A limited number of VIP passes are also available for purchase, which include premium field access for the concert, a game ticket, and an exclusive Detroit Tigers chain.

In celebration of Hip-Hop Night, a special signature cocktail called "Peaches and Cream" will be available. This drink is a blend of Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Peach Schnapps, lime juice, and coconut cream.

Tickets for the game and the postgame concert featuring Ludacris are currently on sale and can be purchased at Tigers.com/Ludacris.