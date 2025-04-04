Detroit Tigers win opening day 7-4, powered by Kerry Carpenter's 2 home runs

article

In front of a sell-out Opening Day crowd at Comerica Park, the Detroit Tigers pounded the Chicago White Sox 7-4, thanks to two home runs from Kerry Carpenter.

The Tigers never trailed but the pitching in the 9th threatened to derail Opening Day celebrations. Up 7-1 in the 9th, the Tigers bullpen allowed three runs before finally getting the 27th out and securing the win.

The Tigers left fielder got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with a solo home run off the right field foul pole. The homer was initially ruled foul before the umpires met and called it a home run.

Replays showed the ball hit the pole and bounced into foul territory. By rule, a batted ball that hits the pole is a home run.

The White Sox tied it in the top of the second but the givers scored two runs in the third on a single from Zach McKinstry and an RBI ground out from Dillon Dingler.

In the fourth, Carpenter returned to the plate for another solo shot – this one went out to left over the bullpen was never in doubt of being ruled foul. Spencer Torkelson drove in Riley Greene on a single to make it 5-1 in the 4th.

The Tigers weren't done scoring yet as Trey Sweeney tripled to drive in McKinstry from second base.

With the Tigers up 6-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Greene stepped into the box and launched a 417-foot home run deep into right field, giving the Tigers a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Pitcher Jack Flaherty, who the Tigers traded to the Dodgers last year and then resigned this year, gave 5 ⅔ inning, allowing just 3 hits and one run. He struck out seven hitters and walked just two batters.

After Flaherty, the bullpen took over and held steady until the 9th. That's where reliever Kenta Maeda allowed a double, single and then an RBI to Korey Lee.

Will Vest came in and got an RBI ground out for the first out in the inning to make it 7-3. He then walked Tarivs Jankowski to put runners on the corners for Miguel Vargas – who drove in the runner from third on a fielders' choice.

Luis Roberts Jr. stepped in and struck out, securing the win.