Dickinson leads No. 20 Michigan past Ohio 70-66 in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds to help No. 20 Michigan beat Ohio in overtime, 70-66, on Sunday.

Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin hit a pair of free throws with 2.1 seconds left in regulation, then the Bobcats’ Dwight Wilson tied the game at the buzzer. After a video review, the basket stood. The Wolverines ended up outscoring Ohio 7-3 in overtime.

Jett Howard added 13 for the Wolverines (4-1).

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 20: Michigan Wolverines guard Kobe Bufkin (2) drives past Ohio Bobcats guard DeVon Baker (22) to the lane during the Michigan Wolverines versus the Ohio Bobcats game on Sunday November 20, 2022 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Expand

Wilson had 21 points to lead Ohio (1-3), while Jaylin Hunter had 14 points and Miles Brown 11.

Ohio led most of the first half, but Michigan went on a 15-4 run to end the half to take a 33-31 lead. Dickinson scored Michigan’s last eight points, ending the run with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

It was the first meeting between the schools since March 16, 2012, when Ohio beat Michigan 65-60 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Michigan had won the previous three meetings.

Both were coming off of lopsided losses: Ohio lost at Detroit Mercy 88-74 on Wednesday, and Michigan lost 87-72 to Arizona State on Thursday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A narrow win over a Mid-American Conference opponent likely won’t improve Michigan’s ranking when the latest poll comes out.

BIG PICTURE

It was the first of three consecutive home games for Michigan after three in a row on neutral sites. Ohio begins a three-game homestand of its own on Friday.

UP NEXT:

Ohio: Home vs. Eastern Illinois on Friday.

Michigan: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday.