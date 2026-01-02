Expand / Collapse search

Dylan Larkin named to Team U.S. ahead of 2026 Olympics

January 2, 2026
article

SUNRISE, FL - JANUARY 16: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates after scoring a second period goal against the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on January 16, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

    • Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings was named to the U.S. Olympics team.
    • The Winter Olympics will be in February in Italy.

(FOX 2) - The captain of the Detroit Red Wings has been named to the U.S. Olympian team for the upcoming winter games.

Dylan Larkin is part of the United States roster amid a stellar season for the Wings.

The 29-year-old has already played for multiple U.S. national teams, including in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off. 

U.S. Olympic Roster:

Forwards: 

  • Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
  • Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
  • Jack Eichel, Las Vegas Golden Knights
  • Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
  • Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
  • Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth
  • Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
  • J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
  • Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche
  • Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabers
  • Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
  • Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
  • Vincent Trochek, New York Rangers

Defensemen

  • Brock Fraber, Minnesota Wild
  • Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
  • Noah Hanifin, Las Vegas Golden Knights
  • Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild
  • Seth Jones, Florida Panthers
  • Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
  • Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
  • Zach Wrenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies

  • Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
  • Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
  • Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins

