Dylan Larkin named to Team U.S. ahead of 2026 Olympics

article

The Brief Dylan Larkin, the captain of the Detroit Red Wings was named to the U.S. Olympics team. The Winter Olympics will be in February in Italy.



The captain of the Detroit Red Wings has been named to the U.S. Olympian team for the upcoming winter games.

Dylan Larkin is part of the United States roster amid a stellar season for the Wings.

The 29-year-old has already played for multiple U.S. national teams, including in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.

U.S. Olympic Roster:

Forwards:

Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Jack Eichel, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

J.T. Miller, New York Rangers

Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabers

Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Vincent Trochek, New York Rangers

Defensemen

Brock Fraber, Minnesota Wild

Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins

Noah Hanifin, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild

Seth Jones, Florida Panthers

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators

Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes

Zach Wrenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins