Dylan Larkin named to Team U.S. ahead of 2026 Olympics
(FOX 2) - The captain of the Detroit Red Wings has been named to the U.S. Olympian team for the upcoming winter games.
Dylan Larkin is part of the United States roster amid a stellar season for the Wings.
The 29-year-old has already played for multiple U.S. national teams, including in last year's 4 Nations Face-Off.
U.S. Olympic Roster:
Forwards:
- Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild
- Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
- Jack Eichel, Las Vegas Golden Knights
- Jake Guentzel, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- Clayton Keller, Utah Mammoth
- Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- J.T. Miller, New York Rangers
- Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche
- Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabers
- Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- Vincent Trochek, New York Rangers
Defensemen
- Brock Fraber, Minnesota Wild
- Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
- Noah Hanifin, Las Vegas Golden Knights
- Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild
- Seth Jones, Florida Panthers
- Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators
- Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Zach Wrenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalies
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
- Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
The Source: The NHL and Detroit Red Wings were cited for this story.