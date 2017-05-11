Special Olympics Michigan Breakfast of Champions May 12
Through 26 different sports, and 6 state competitions, Special Olympics serves over 23,000 athletes in Michigan.
Dearborn Crystallettes to represent Team USA at World Synchronized Figure Skating Championship
The Crystallettes of Dearborn are going to the world championships to represent Team USA.
Clarissa Shields headlining boxing match March 10
Clarissa Shields joins us on The Nine to tell us more about Detroit City Gold.
Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation program launches in Detroit
Hall of Fame gymnast Wendy Hilliard joins us on The Nine.
Olympian Jordyn Wieber at The Palace Oct. 20
Olympian Jordyn Wieber joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the show.
Fencing 101 with Olympian Jason Pryor
Olympian fencer Jason Pryor joins us on The Nine to give us a few fencing tips.
Cupping: why you're seeing it on Olympians and how to try it yourself
Lucas Zdenek from Essential Massage in Ferndale joins us on The Nine to teach us about cupping and show us how it works.
Detroit hosts 30th annual National Veterans Golden Age Games
About 870 veterans are scheduled to compete.