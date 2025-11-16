Eagles stymie Lions as Philadelphia defense stifles Goff in match of NFC heavyweights

No matter how many times Lions quarterback Jared Goff stepped back to pass, he could not escape an Eagles' defense collapsing the pocket around him.

In a game circled at the start of the 2025-26 season as one between two NFC heavyweights, it was Philadelphia that came out on top over Detroit.

The 16-9 result for the Eagles was largely thanks to their defense, which stymied Detroit's highly-decorated offense and Goff.

While Jahmyr Gibbs tallied over a hundred all-purpose yards, the Lions could not get into the end zone.

For all the talk of each team's offensive star power, it was their defenses that shined for most of the night.

Despite managing one of the best-scoring offenses of the past few seasons, the Lions were held to only 6 points through the first three quarters.

Philadelphia's offense only faired a little better, earning 13 points by the time the fourth quarter started.

Detroit hosts the New York Giants next week for another battle between NFC North and NFC East opponents.