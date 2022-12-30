Fiesta Bowl tickets still available for Michigan vs. TCU

The game may be here, but there are still tickets available for the Michigan-TCU College Football Playoff semi-final game.

The matchup between the Wolverines and the Horned Frogs features a pivotal game between a typical high-powered offense from the Big 12 and a potent Big Ten team that went undefeated in the regular season.

That includes a dominating win against conference rivals Ohio State.

While last year featured a drubbing at the hands of a very good Georgia Bulldogs team, this year could play out a bit different. For one, the Wolverines are on the other side of the seeding.

Anyone who still wants to make it out to the game can get tickets. According to SeatGeek, which the Fiesta Bowl website says is the best way to secure seats, there are seats available around the stadium in Glendale Arizona - though they're not cheap.

Want a 50-yard line spot? It's going to be a minimum of $824 for a ticket. The end zone seats are a bit more forgiving: starting at the low $200s. Group packages aren't super available anymore, unless someone wants to sit in the top section.

Also, worth noting is that fees will be part of the total price, which could raise the cost by more than a hundred dollars. But when it's your team in the semi-finals, is any price too much.