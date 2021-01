Jimmy Howard announced on Thursday he is retiring from the NHL after 12 full seasons. Howard who is 36 ranks 3rd all-time in wins in Red Wings franchise history with 246 and 4th in shutouts with 24.

He was named to three All-Star teams and was runner up for Rookie of the Year back in 2010.

Howard said he will now focus on more time with his family and coaching his son's hockey team.