Four Detroit Lions named All-Pro, two on each side of the ball

Lions tackle Penei Sewell was named a first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive time. He was joined this year by linebacker Jack Campbell making his first appearance on the team.

Sewell has long been considered one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. Campbell finished the season with 176 tackles and five sacks among his season totals.

Those two were joined by second-team All-Pro receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, making his third appearance after being a first-teamer the last two years, and Aidan Hutchinson earning an All-Pro status for the first time the year after his season was cut short due to injury.

St. Brown had 117 catches for 1,401 yards, and 11 touchdowns, while Hutchinson had 14.5 sacks and led the NFL in pressures.

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit

Defense

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Will Anderson Jr., Houston; Micah Parsons, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee; Zach Allen, Denver

Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit; Jordyn Brooks, Miami

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia

Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Kevin Byard, Chicago

Special Teams

Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota

Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore

Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Chimere Dike, Tennessee

Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England

Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit; Chris Olave, New Orleans

All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta

Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago

Defense

Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit

Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle

Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; (asterisk)-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver; (asterisk)-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay

Special teams

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle

Kick Returner — Kavontae Turpin, Dallas

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota