How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks - channel, stream, and more

Head coach Dan Campbell admits that's one he'd like to have back. He kept his offense on the field six different times on fourth down - why not one more? instead, he elected for a lengthy field goal.

The Detroit Lions had their first road win in almost two years within their grasp. Facing fourth down at the Vikings 36-yard-yard line and 4 yards to go, the Lions, who had gone for it on 4th down 6 times in the game already, elected a 54-yard-field goal with 1:10 left in the fourth quarter.

It was wide right.

The ball was placed at the 44-yard-line and that's where Minnesota got the ball. They drove down the field quickly and scored the game-winning touchdown.

That's how close the Lions were to ending one of the longest road losing streaks in the NFL. A few feet and a little more than a minute.

It as a decision Campbell regretted all night on Sunday.

"I can’t sleep on Sunday nights, whether we win or lose," Campbell said. "I got about an hour (Monday) night, and I spent the rest of the night thinking about what I could have done better. Kicking was a major mistake, and I have to do better than that. I have to learn from it, just like our players."

After succeeding four of six times on fourth down, it seemed logical Campbell would go for it again.

But Campbell chose the 54-yard field goal, even though Austin Seibert had missed from 48 earlier in the game.

"I’d give him another shot to kick from there — he missed the first one, but he came back and made one (from 40 yards) later," Campbell said. "But, full disclosure, he’s sore today so we’ll see what happens with him."

The Lions' running game wasn't as explosive as it had the first two games against Philadelphia and Washington, but still racked up 139 yards and two touchdowns.

And it may look like the running game may slow down for a few weeks as lead back D’Andre Swift is expected to rest a sore ankle and shoulder for a couple of weeks. With Swift banged up, Jamaal Williams has stepped up to carry a bigger share of the load. He’s not as explosive as Swift, but had 87 yards rushing and two touchdowns Sunday and caught two passes for 20 yards.

The Lions will need better quarterback play from Jared Goff who has struggled to give Detroit any sort of vertical passing threat. His yards per completion is up from 9.8 last year to 11.3 this season, but his receivers gained 136 of their 277 yards after the catch Sunday.

That means, on average, they were catching the ball just 5.6 yards downfield.

Instead, the Lions come home at 1-2 with a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (1-2).

Lions vs. Seahawks

Last time the Lions played Seattle? It wasn't pretty. Detroit got housed with a final score of 51-29 - but it wasn't even as close as it looked. At one point, Detroit was down 38-7.

But that Seahawks team had Russell Wilson at quarterback who went 20 for 29 for 236 yards and four touchdowns. This year's team has journeyman quarterback Geno Smith.

The key matchup to watch is what the Detroit running game (third best in the league) will do against Seattle's rush defense (tied for third worst in the league).

What: Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 2, 1 p.m.

Where: Ford Field

How to watch: In Detroit, you can watch the entire game on FOX 2. If you're outside the Detroit area, you can catch it on all FOX throughout Michigan; You can stream it on the NFL app and NFL Network. NFL rules prohibit FOX 2 from streaming the game so, as much as we'd LOVE to stream the games here, we can't. Sorry.

Coverage for the game will start at 10:00 a.m. on FOX 2 with Lions Gameday Live! Dan Miller, Jennifer Hammond, and our other contributors will be live at Ford Field for a preview of the game.

You can watch the pregame and on the player here:

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.