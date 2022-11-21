How to watch FOX 2 News during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here with the opening game done on Sunday. Now - pool play is officially starting and FOX is your home for all things World Cup.

FOX 2 is airing many of the biggest matchups including the U.S. men’s team, while FOX Sports will also air all 64 World Cup matches live across FOX and FS1, with every match livestreaming on the FOX Sports App.

You can watch World Cup matches on FOX 2 throughout the next three weeks starting with games on Monday, Nov. 21. Full schedule of games and how to watch on FOX 2 and FS1 here

While FOX is airing the World Cup, FOX 2 is still working for you with live news that you need to know. You can watch every match on your TV and pull us up on your smartphone, tablet, or computer on the player. We're streaming on the FOX 2 News app, FOX2Detroit.com/live. and on Tubi

FOX 2 will continue airing The Nine, FOX 2 News at 11, and The Noon throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup runs through Dec. 18.