How to watch the Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football

The Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers sit tied for the top of the NFC North. They also just happen to play in a pretty important game early in the season as they fight for an early claim to a competitive division – and you can watch every play on FOX 2.

Amazon Prime streams every Thursday Night Game for Amazon subscribers. However, FOX 2 is the Home of the Lions and we know how important the Lions are to everyone here in Detroit and we have the game live on FOX 2.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday with Lions Gameday Live with opening kick at 8 p.m.

If you have cable, satellite, over-the-air antenna, YouTube TV, or any other pay-for-streaming service, you can watch every play for free, with no Amazon subscription required.

If you're hoping to stream the game on FOX 2, well unfortunately that's something the NFL won't let us do. You can stream on your devices if you have a cable/satellite subscription and you login to the NFL app or NFL.com. But we cannot stream the game on FOX2detroit.com or the FOX LOCAL app.

The last time the Lions were in Lambeau, they ruined Aaron Rodgers' farewell and eliminated the Packers from playoff contention in the last game of the regular season last year.

What's at stake?

This one is simple. The Lions (2-1) and the Packers (2-1) are fighting for an early lead in the division. The Bears and Vikings are both sitting at 0-3 as they've stumbled out of the gate.

Jared Goff and the Lions are fresh off a 20-6 defensive win over the Atlanta Falcons. Goff went 22-of-33 with a TD and interception last week.

They're heading to Lambeau for this one where they'll face Jordan Love and the Packers and head coach Dan Campbell knows that turnaround from Sunday to Thursday is a quick one.

"We had a few things we had to clean up, so we just hit that quickly, but we know we can’t spend time on Atlanta," Campbell said. "Our coaches watched as quickly as they could, and now everything gets focused on Green Bay."

The rivals will be playing for the early lead in the NFC North. Add in the memories of the Lions knocking the Packers out of the playoffs on Sunday night of Week 18 last season, and this game is going to have an edge.

"There’s always something special about going to Lambeau — I told our rookies they are going to enjoy this," Campbell said. "It doesn’t get any better than this when it comes to atmosphere."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.