Jim Harbaugh, Michigan agree to new 5-year contract

Fresh off the first birth in the College Football Playoff and a Big Ten Championship, Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan have agreed to a new five-year contract that ends in 2026.

The University announced the updated contract in a press release on Thursday and said it alters some of the terms and length that the two sides agreed to in January of 2021.

The announcement comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings before ultimately deciding to stay in Ann Arbor.

He's been Michigan Football's head coach since 2015, a role he took over after coaching the San Francisco 49ers.

"Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the university.

"I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community," said Harbaugh. "My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!"

The Wolverines finished No. 3 in the final polls, the highest finish since 1997, and won 12 games for just the third time in school history. It was also the first time Harbaugh led Michigan to a win over Ohio State and the first time the team went to the Big Ten Championship game in history.

Harbaugh was named the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year, the Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year, the George Munger Coach of the Year and the Bobby Dodd Trophy.

In seven seasons at Michigan (2015-21), Harbaugh has guided the program to a 61-24 overall record with four 10-win campaigns.