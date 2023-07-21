Juan Soto hits 2 long home runs in the Padres’ 5-4 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Juan Soto hit two long home runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.

Soto’s home run in the first inning was estimated at 447 feet and his third-inning shot came in at 463 feet.

Seth Lugo (4-4) allowed two runs on six hits in six innings. Three relievers finished, with Josh Hader pitching the ninth for his 24th save. Hader ended the game by striking out pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera.

Reese Olson (1-4) took the loss, allowing five runs on seven hits in five innings.

DETROIT, MI - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with third base coach Matt Williams #18 after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 21, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. ( Expand

The Padres took the lead with three runs in the first. With two out, Soto homered off the brick wall above the shrubbery in right-centerfield, narrowly missing the names of Tigers Hall of Famers Heinie Manush and Harry Heilmann.

After Manny Machado walked and Xander Bogaerts beat out an infield single, Jake Cronenworth made it 3-0 with a triple off the fence in center.

San Diego nearly added another run in the second, but left fielder Akil Baddoo reached over the fence to rob Ha-Seong Kim of a homer.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no one out in the second, but Lugo struck out Baddoo and Jake Rogers before retiring Zack McKinstry to end the inning.

Soto made it 5-0 in the third, clearing the second row of shrubs in center.

Zach McKinstry homered in the fifth and Javier Báez made it 5-2 when he tripled and scored in the sixth.

Riley Greene’s two-run homer off Jake Martinez cut it 5-4 in the seventh, but the Tigers didn’t get another baserunner.

NOT THE BIGGEST

Padres catcher Gary Sánchez has the longest home run in Comerica Park’s 24 seasons, a 493-foot blast for the New York Yankees on Aug. 22, 2017.

UP NEXT

San Diego LHP Jackson Wolf is expected to make his major league debut Saturday against Detroit RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 3.38).