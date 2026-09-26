Justin Verlander makes final MLB appearance as a Tiger

The Brief Justin Verlander took the mound Saturday for his final MLB start with the Detroit Tigers. Verlander finishes a Hall of Fame-caliber career with 3,554 strikeouts, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, Rookie of the Year and two World Series titles. In July, Verlander announced he would retire at the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season.



Justin Verlander took the mound for his final start with the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Big picture view:

Verlander allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one over 5 1/3 innings.

Before taking the mound for the final time, actor J.K. Simmons introduced Verlander and the team ahead of the game.

Dig deeper:

This season did not go as expected for Verlander, who spent nearly the entire year on the injured list.

Verlander, 43, made just one start this season, on March 30, before dealing with left hip and hamstring issues. He entered Saturday's game with an 0-1 record.

What they're saying:

"I could have easily hung it up, you know, months ago, or at least a month or two ago, but really pushed as hard as I possibly could, skipping a lot of steps, risking some serious injury potentially," Verlander said. "That's what I've done my whole career. I want to be out there. I want to pitch. And to be able to do it, not only for myself, but for the fans.

"I want to get back out there in a home game one last time here at Comerica/Fifth Third Ballpark."

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Why you should care:

In July, Verlander announced he would retire at the conclusion of the 2026 MLB season.

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By the numbers:

Verlander has compiled a Hall of Fame résumé over his storied career.

He made his MLB debut on July 4, 2005, at 22 years, 134 days old. He was 43 years, 218 days old when he took the mound for the final time.

In between, Verlander recorded 3,560 strikeouts over 3,571 1/3 innings in 556 starts. He won two World Series titles, three Cy Young Awards, an MVP and the American League Rookie of the Year Award.

Verlander will finish his career with 557 games, all starts, the second-most appearances in MLB history by a pitcher who exclusively made starts. Only Tom Glavine had more, with 682 games, all starts.

He is one of nine pitchers in MLB history with at least nine 200-strikeout seasons, joining Nolan Ryan (15), Randy Johnson (13), Roger Clemens (12), Tom Seaver (10), Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Pedro Martínez and Bob Gibson.

Verlander is also one of six pitchers in MLB history to throw at least three no-hitters, joining Larry Corcoran, Cy Young, Bob Feller, Sandy Koufax and Nolan Ryan.

He no-hit the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007, and threw two more no-hitters against the Toronto Blue Jays — on May 7, 2011, and Sept. 1, 2019.

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 25: A fan seen holding up a sign for Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers prior to the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday, September 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Phot Expand