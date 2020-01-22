Expand / Collapse search

Lions at the Senior Bowl - Day 2 Wrap, Josh Uche, & Coaching the North

Published 
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit

Dan Miller reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL as the Lions coach the North Team.

First, he recaps Day 2 of practices at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

Lions at the Senior Bowl – Wrapping up Day 2

Dan Miller reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL and wraps up Day 2 of practice on Wednesday.

There are six Michigan Wolverines playing in the game.  Dan spoke with U-M defensive lineman Josh Uche after practice on Wednesday.

Lions at the Senior Bowl – Josh Uche

Dan Miller interviews Michigan defensive lineman Josh Uche as he looks to impress coaches and scouts at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL

The Lions coaching staff has a lot on their hands as they prepare the North Team to play on Saturday.  What are they getting out of all the hard work?  Dan spoke to a couple of Lions coaches about how important this week of practice is to evaluate the talent in Mobile.

Lions at the Senior Bowl – Coaching the North