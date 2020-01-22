Lions at the Senior Bowl - Day 2 Wrap, Josh Uche, & Coaching the North

Dan Miller reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL as the Lions coach the North Team.

First, he recaps Day 2 of practices at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

There are six Michigan Wolverines playing in the game. Dan spoke with U-M defensive lineman Josh Uche after practice on Wednesday.

The Lions coaching staff has a lot on their hands as they prepare the North Team to play on Saturday. What are they getting out of all the hard work? Dan spoke to a couple of Lions coaches about how important this week of practice is to evaluate the talent in Mobile.