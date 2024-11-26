Lions cut defensive end James Houston, who had 1 sack in 10 games since he had 8 sacks as a rookie

article

The Detroit Lions released reserve defensive end James Houston, cutting ties with a player who failed to produce as well as he did during his rookie season.

The NFC-leading Lions (10-1) made the move on Tuesday, two days before hosting Chicago (4-7) in their annual Thanksgiving game.

Houston had eight sacks in seven games in 2022 after Detroit drafted the former Florida standout in the sixth round. After a broken leg limited Houston to two games last season, he was active for eight games this year to show what he could do and had only one sack.

"We had James up for a number of games, it just never quite worked out," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "Sometimes, you just need a fresh start."

The Lions have lost three edge rushers because of injuries this season: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport and John Cominsky. To make up for some of the losses, they acquired Za’Darius Smith from Cleveland at the trade deadline.