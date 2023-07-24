Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off practice field with non-contact injury

article

This is not a great start on the second day of training camp for the Detroit Lions: Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field after he suffered a non-contact injury to his right leg during Monday's practice.

Gardner-Johnson suffered the leg injury during a non-contact play during Monday morning's session. He was attended to by team trainers before he was carted off the field.

QB Jared Goff was among the players checking on Gardner-Johnson, who was visibly upset after suffering the injury.

Gardner-Johnson was among the headlining additions to the Lions secondary, which was viewed as a weak spot on defense. In 2022, the Lions were 28th in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed.

In 2022, he finished tied for the most interceptions in the NFL (six) even though he missed five games with a lacerated kidney. He spent only one season with the Eagles. He had a career-high six interceptions, which was tied for the league lead in 2022. He also put together 67 tackles and a sack as Philadelphia made it to Super Bowl LVII and lost by three points to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 43 games with the Saints, he had five interceptions with 161 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Gardner-Johnson was slotted in the nickelback position. Rookie Brian Branch, Chase Lucas and Khalil Dorsey could all vie for the position should Gardner-Johnson be lost for a significant period of time.