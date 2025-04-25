The Brief After the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State player Tyleik Williams in the NFL Draft on Thursday, Dan Campbell praised his abilities. Campbell said he believes Williams will fit in well with the team. He also compared him to defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who is currently injured and may miss games in the new season.



Detroit Lions first-round draft pick Tyleik Williams fits all the team's needs, head coach Dan Campbell said after the team selected the 22-year-old from Ohio State University.

Following the selection of Williams, Campbell praised the defensive tackle, comparing him to Alim McNeill.

"There's things about him that remind me of Mac," Campbell said. "He's really an athletic, big man that can play the nose, he can play the three, he can play some five-technique."

McNeill is currently dealing with a knee injury that will likely carry into the new season.

"We feel like he can get up to speed pretty quick," Campbell said of Williams, who could see some early playing time because of this.

Williams had 11 and a half sacks in his college career and 46 total tackles last season. The Lions head coach said seeing Williams play in big games was huge for the draft process.

"He's played big football against good opponents. We think he's going to fit right in here," he said.

Campbell described Williams as a "smart, instinctive football player."

"He can anchor, he can bend, he strikes," he said.

Campbell went on to add that there's also room for Williams to grow.

"There's some untapped potential in there that I know Kacy Rodgers is gonna get out of this guy," he said.