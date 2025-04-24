2025 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions select DT Tyleik Williams for their first round pick

article

The Lions have selected DT Tyleik Williams from Ohio State as their first-round pick of the NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived in Green Bay and first round picks begin at 8 p.m. EST, with the Tennessee Titans selecting quarterback Cam Ward of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Detroit Lions had the 28th pick on the first day of what will be an exciting weekend in NFL news.

Their pick, Tyleik Williams, from last season's national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The 326-pound, 6'3" defensive tackle, had 11 and a half sacks in his college career and 46 total tackles last season. With Alim McNeill still rehabbing from a serious knee injury, Williams could see some early playing time.

Lions Draft Picks:

Here is where Detroit is listed for each round of draft picks in the coming days:

Round 1, Pick 28 (Tyleik Williams)

Round 2, Pick 28

Round 3, Pick 38

Round 4, Pick 28

Round 6, Pick 20

Round 7, Pick 12

Round 7, Pick 28

The Draft goes from Thursday to Saturday.

Round 1: Thursday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 26 at 12 p.m.

UM Picks:

In the 5th pick by Cleveland, University of Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham was chosen to play for the Browns. The 21-year-old from California played for the Wolverines starting in 2022 as a freshman. He was part of the Michigan team that won the National Championship in 2024, against the Washington Huskies.

For the 10th pick, UM tight end Colston Loveland was picked by the Chicago Bears. Loveland began playing for the Wolverines in 2021 and played in the victorious 2024 National Championship.

For pick 13, the Miami Dolphins selected Michigan DT Kenneth Grant from Indiana. Grant joined the Wolverines in 2021. He also played for Michigan during their win in the 2024 National Championship.

The backstory:

A year prior in the 2024 Draft, the Lions moved up with a trade to select cornerback Terrion Arnold of Alabama with the 24th pick of the 1st round.

The Lions traded the 29th pick and the 73rd pick (in the third round) to the Cowboys to move up. A big cheer came from the Lions Draft room when the pick was made - as the heavy emphasis on offensive players early in the first round, and pushed some highly-ranked defensive players down the board.

The pick came before a record-setting audience in-person of 275,000 people in downtown Detroit which sets a Day One record since the NFL began taking the event on the road in 2015.