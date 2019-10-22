Expand / Collapse search

Lions RB Kerryon Johnson headed to Injured Reserve after knee surgery

Published 
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 29: Kerryon Johnson #33 of the Detroit Lions runs for a first down during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Ford Field on September 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Kansas City defeated Detroit 34-3

ALLEN PARK, MIch. (FOX 2) - Detroit Lions runningback Kerryon Johnson is headed to Injured Reserve, Coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday.

Johnson had a surgical procedure earlier today and was placed on IR meaning he will miss at minimum, the next eight games. Patricia said that Johnson hopes to return later in the year.

Johnson injured his knee early against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Rookie Ty Johnson and veteran JD McKissic now likely will see upticks in carries.

Stay with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.