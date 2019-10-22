Lions RB Kerryon Johnson headed to Injured Reserve after knee surgery

article

Detroit Lions runningback Kerryon Johnson is headed to Injured Reserve, Coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday.

Johnson had a surgical procedure earlier today and was placed on IR meaning he will miss at minimum, the next eight games. Patricia said that Johnson hopes to return later in the year.

Johnson injured his knee early against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Rookie Ty Johnson and veteran JD McKissic now likely will see upticks in carries.

