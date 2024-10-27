Lions tame Titans with four turnovers, return touchdown en route to blowout victory

Jared Goff had only 28 yards passing at halftime, but the route was already on as the Lions had a three-touchdown lead, at 35-14.

That lead stretched to 53-14 by the end of the third quarter, when the backups came in for mop up duty.

Goff threw three touchdown passes and David Montgomery was the first of five players to score in the first half for the Detroit Lions, who romped past the Tennessee Titans 52-14 on Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions (6-1) have the conference’s best record after winning five straight games, averaging 40-plus points over the last four.

Detroit had its highest-scoring game since a 55-point performance against Chicago in 1997, and scored at least 50 for the fourth time in franchise history.

Goff ended the game with only 85 passing yards, but three touchdowns. Starting running back David Montgomery tossed a 3-yard touchdown, and Hendon Hooker made his first career attempt a completion as he played the fourth quarter.

Jahmyr Gibbs had over 100 rushing yards for the second straight game, and both he and Montgomery had rushing touchdowns. Tight ends Sam Laporta and Brock Wright each caught touchdowns as well. Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the other Lions touchdown and Jake Bates added a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Kalif Raymond scored two touchdowns, one receiving and another with a long punt return.

Special teams led the day for the Lions, with more than 300 yards on punt, kickoff and interception returns. The Lions forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles.

The Titans (1-6) were routed for a second straight week and have already signaled this is a rebuilding year by trading veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins and starting linebacker Ernest Jones Jr.

Jahmyr Gibbs had a 70-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter. Khalil Dorsey had a 72-yard kickoff return to set up Goff’s 8-yard TD pass to Wright early in the second.

Raymond’s 90-yard kickoff return early in the third put Detroit ahead 42-14.

Mason Rudolph made an ill-advised pass on Tennessee’s first drive, throwing while defensive end Levi Onwuzurike was hitting him, and linebacker Trevor Nowaske intercepted it.

The Titans extended their streak of throwing an interception in every game and Detroit took advantage, taking the lead on Montgomery’s 7-yard touchdown run. Rudolph later floated a pass that Kerby Joseph picked off, setting up Goff’s 1-yard TD pass to St. Brown.

Rudolph helped receiver Calvin Ridley have his most productive game of the season and rushed for his first touchdown, an 11-yarder that fooled Detroit’s defense and tied the game late in the first quarter.

Rudolph, starting for the injured Will Levis, finished 22 of 38 for 266 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine early in the second quarter and two interceptions. Ridley matched a career high with 10 receptions for a season-high 143 yards. Tony Pollard ran for a season-high 95 yards on 20 carries.

Injuries

Titans: Levis (shoulder) missed a second straight week and CB L’Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) was also inactive.

Lions: LB Malcom Rodriguez (ankle) was ruled out in the first half. DE Josh Paschal (illness) was inactive.

Up next

Titans: Host New England next Sunday.

Lions: At Green Bay next Sunday.

