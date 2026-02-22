Lovejoy's career high 33 lifts Titans to fourth straight win

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Senior Orlando Lovejoy had a career day, while senior Legend Geeter came up with a huge rebound and two free throws as the University of Detroit Mercy men's basketball team won its fourth straight game, getting revenge on Green Bay, 74-70, on Sunday afternoon.



By sweeping the homestand, Detroit Mercy has now won four in a row for the first time since 2020-21, moving to 14-13 overall and 11-7 in the Horizon League, tied for second place. The 14 wins are the most since recording 14 in 2022-23, while the 11 HL victories are the most since going 12-4 in 2012-13.



Lovejoy netted his 33 on 11-of-19 from the field and 11-of-12 at the line, adding five assists and four rebounds. Geeter ended with eight points, eight rebounds, and a block, and freshman Lance Ston had 10 points and two steals.



The Titans were down 70-69 with 1:56 left when Lovejoy attacked the rim for a layup and was fouled, hitting the free throw to give the squad a 72-70 lead. The defense then forced Green Bay (16-14, 11-8 HL) into missing its last four shots, and with eight seconds to go, Geeter grabbed the final board and was fouled, knocking in both free throws for the 74-70 win.



UDM shot 42.9% from the field and was nearly perfect at the line, making 21-of-22 (95.5%). The Titans won the battle of the boards, 34-28, and came away with 10 steals.



It was a back-and-forth affair featuring eight ties and 15 lead changes, but Green Bay had an early 24-18 lead with eight minutes left in the first. UDM would score seven straight, jumping in front on a 3-pointer from Stone with just under three minutes to go.



The Titans then had the final two baskets to end the half as sophomore Ryan Kalambay went inside for a layup, and Lovejoy added a bucket for a 31-28 advantage.



The game was then tied at 33-33 when another 7-0 run had the red, white and blue ahead, 40-33 at the 16:15 mark, the last points on a triple from freshman Je'kel Cotton. A couple of minutes later, redshirt freshman Tyler Spratt hit a shot, and Cotton knocked in another trifecta for a 46-37 lead.



Detroit Mercy stayed in front for the next several minutes, but the Phoenix went on a 7-0 spurt to make it 60-58, and then had a 64-60 lead with 6:02 left, before two free throws from Lovejoy and another 3-pointer from Stone.



From there, the teams would not be able to shake each other until the Titans claimed the final two minutes.



Spratt ended with six points, five assists, and three rebounds. Kalambay had six points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block, and Cotton added six points and four boards.



Detroit Mercy will now get ready to hit the road for a chance to finish as high as second in the league. UDM controls its own destiny for the second spot as it visits Robert Morris on Wednesday and Oakland on Saturday.



