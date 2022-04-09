Masters 2022: Scottie Scheffler tees off at 9-under in final round at Augusta National

article

The world’s No. 1-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler holds a 3-shot lead with 18 holes to go on Sunday at The Masters.

He shot 1-under in the third round at Augusta National. Australian Cameron Smith surged into second on the leaderboard with a 4-under score in Round 3. Smith sits at 6-under heading into the final round.

Scheffler has won three of his last five starts on the way to the No. 1 ranking, while Smith is coming off a win at The Players Championship last month and is No. 6 in the world.

TIGER WOODS SHOOTS CAREER-WORST 78 AT THE MASTERS

Sung-jae Im shot 1-under to keep pace with the leaders and teed off at 4-under. He parred the first hole to start his round on Sunday.

Masters Tee Times for Day 4 (Sunday, April 10)

Sunday tee times and pairings from Augusta National.

10:10 a.m. - Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

10:20 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel

10:30 a.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

10:40 a.m. - Max Homa, Bubba Watson

10:50 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods

11:00 a.m. - Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

11:10 a.m. - Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

11:20 a.m. - Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11:30 a.m. - Kevin Na, Seamus Power

11:50 a.m. - Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 p.m. - Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:10 p.m. - Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

12:20 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

12:30 p.m. - J. J. Spaun, Min Woo Lee

12:40 p.m. - Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

12:50 p.m.- Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

1:00 p.m. - Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

1:10 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1:30 p.m. - Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1:40 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1:50 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa

2:00 p.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

2:10 p.m. - Corey Conners, Danny Willett

2:20 p.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

2:30 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:40 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith

Masters Day 3 recap

Scheffler, built off his comfortable five-shot lead at The Masters on Saturday at Augusta National.

The 25-year-old Texan yanked his tree shot at the final hole into the towering pines left of the fairway. He found his ball but had to take a one-shot penalty for an unplayable lie.

After dropping his ball where he could take a swing, Scheffler ripped a brilliant long iron off the pine straw that sailed just a couple of feet wide of the flag, rolling off the back of the green. He putted it up next to the hole and tapped in from about 2 feet for a bogey that felt so much better.

Scheffler is at 9-under 207 after three rounds. He shot 1-under on Friday and Saturday.

Cameron Smith posted the best round of the day in very difficult conditions, a 4-under 68 for a 210 overall. The first-round leader, Sungjae Im, is the only other player within five shots of the lead at 212.

Masters Day 2 recap

Historically, all four players who previously lead The Masters by five shots after 36 holes have gone on to win. Scheffler said he is in a good position with 36 holes to go.

"I put myself in position, where I’m in position to win this golf tournament. I couldn’t ask for anything more after 36 holes," Scheffler said. "My game feels like it’s in a good spot. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and not overthink things."

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and former champion Charl Schwartzel both gained ground with Day 2 scores of 69. Former British Open champion Shane Lowry finished Friday at 68 and 18-hole leader Sungjae Im fell back with 74.

Tiger Woods watch

Woods' return to Augusta will continue.

Blustery winds and lower than average temperatures proved to be tough for the 46-year-old Woods in the third round of the 86th Masters.

Woods was over par for a second consecutive round on Saturday, which led to his worst-ever score at the Masters, a 6-over, 78. After two more bogeys on Nos. 9 and 11, the 15-time major champion landed two consecutive birdies. But he later had a pair of bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17. Woods also had a critical double bogey on the 18th to end his round at 7 over and T-41 on the leader board.

He had a rough start on Friday, but gained from and shot 74.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

