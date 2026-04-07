Michigan national title win: No serious injuries, 40+ fires extinguished during Ann Arbor celebrations

The Brief Michigan defeated UConn 69-63 to win the men's basketball national title. Fans watching from Ann Arbor celebrated hard after the team's first title win since 1989. No serious injuries were reported during the festivities.



After Michigan basketball's national title win Monday night, fans swarmed Ann Arbor in celebration.

It was a busy night for first responders, who say that, thankfully, no serious injuries were reported during the festivities.

Michigan defeated UConn 69-63, earning the team's first national title since 1989. Though the game wasn't in Ann Arbor, fans were packed into bars around the city, as well as at a watch party at the Crisler Center ready to celebrate after the final buzzer.

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Ann Arbor police said two people were arrested after the game.

Firefighters extinguished more than 40 fires, with a couch seen burning during the celebration. Multiple street signs were also damaged, according to police, who had a large presence downtown in preparation for the end of the game.

"We look forward to our city hosting a safe and celebratory parade in the coming days," police wrote on social media after the night had calmed down.