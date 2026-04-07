Michigan national title win: No serious injuries, 40+ fires extinguished during Ann Arbor celebrations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - After Michigan basketball's national title win Monday night, fans swarmed Ann Arbor in celebration.
It was a busy night for first responders, who say that, thankfully, no serious injuries were reported during the festivities.
Michigan defeated UConn 69-63, earning the team's first national title since 1989. Though the game wasn't in Ann Arbor, fans were packed into bars around the city, as well as at a watch party at the Crisler Center ready to celebrate after the final buzzer.
By the numbers:
Ann Arbor police said two people were arrested after the game.
Firefighters extinguished more than 40 fires, with a couch seen burning during the celebration. Multiple street signs were also damaged, according to police, who had a large presence downtown in preparation for the end of the game.
"We look forward to our city hosting a safe and celebratory parade in the coming days," police wrote on social media after the night had calmed down.