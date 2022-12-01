Michigan Running Back Blake Corum to Miss Postseason with Knee Injury, surgery expected

Michigan junior running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury the team announced today. Corum who was hurt in the November 19th game against Illinois ran the ball twice last week against Ohio St. before coming off the field with a noticeable limp. He is expected to have surgery and make a full recovery.

Corum who was Michigan's leading rusher with over 1400 yards to go along 18 TD will hand things off to Donovan Edwards who is dealing with an injury of his own to his right hand.