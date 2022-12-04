Northwestern beats No. 20 Michigan State in Big Ten opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 20 points and Northwestern beat No. 20 Michigan State 70-63 on Sunday night in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Chase Audige added 15 points and Ty Berry had 13 for Northwestern (6-3).

Mady Sossoko and A.J. Hoggard each had 12 points for Michigan State (5-3) and Joey Hauser added 10. The Spartans have lost two in a row, falling to Notre Dame earlier in the week.

EAST LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 04: Chase Audige #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats drives past Tyson Walker #2 of the Michigan State Spartans in the second half of the game at Breslin Center on December 4, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Expand

Hoggard cut Northwestern’s lead to 64-63 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Buie scored on a layup with 23 seconds left.

Northwestern took the lead late in the first half on a layup by Buie and never relinquished it, leading by as many as nine points.

The Wildcats went 21 of 24 on free throws, while the Spartans were 9 of 12.

Northwestern beat Michigan State for the second straight time and third in four games.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Dec. 11

Michigan State: At Penn State on Wednesday night.