Pistons Griffin out until at least November

The Detroit Pistons start their season Wednesday in Indiana and they'll be missing one huge piece. The team announced Tuesday that star forward Blake Griffin will not travel and will be re-evaluated the first week of Novemeber with a left hamstring injury and posterier knee soreness.

Griffin, 30, led the Pistons last season with 24.5 points per game in 75 regular season contests while averaging 7.5 rebounds and a team high 5.4 assists.

The 10-year veteran played in two preseason games averaging 10 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4 assists.

2019 first round pick Sekou Doumbouya also will not travel with a concussion. Markieff Morris is questionable with lower back tightness and Reggie Jackson is probable with lower back tightness.

