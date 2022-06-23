NBA Draft: Pistons take Jaden Ivey at No. 5, trade for No. 13 pick Jalen Duren from Charlotte

article

The Detroit Pistons have selected Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick of the NBA Draft's first round.

Ivey, the high-scoring Purdue guard, teams with all-rookie NBA pick Cade Cunningham, who was taken first overall last year.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Boilermaker was a second-team All-America with the Boilermakers averaging 17.3 points with three assists a game.

The Pistons weren't done there, according to ESPN which reported that they acquired Memphis big man Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick overall from Charlotte.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #2 of the Memphis Tigers reacts as time expires in the Tigers' 64-53 win against the Boise State Broncos during the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 202 Expand

Detroit reportedly will send a 2025 first-round pick, originally Milwaukee's - which it got in the Jerami Grant trade to the Portland yesterday.

Duren, 6 feet 10 inches, has been called an explosive shot blocker and leaper who averaged 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in his only college season.

Paulo Banchero of Duke was the No. 1 overall pick by Orlando, followed by Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren second, Jabari Smith third and Keegan Murray in the fourth spot by the Sacramento Kings.