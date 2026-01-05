Expand / Collapse search

PWHL in Detroit: Another chance to catch professional women's hockey on Takeover Tour

By Amber Eikenberry
Published  January 5, 2026 11:00am EST
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Claire Thompson #42 of the Vancouver Goldeneyes celebrates a goal against the Boston Fleet with teammates during the third period of the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena on January 3, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan

    • The PWHL Takeover Tour returns to Detroit on March 28.
    • The New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire will play at 1 p.m.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you missed the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) in Detroit this weekend, you'll get another chance to see the action this season as part of the league's Takeover Tour. 

The PWHL returns to Hockeytown on March 28 for an afternoon match-up between the New York Sirens and Montréal Victoire.

Detroit doesn't have a PWHL - yet - but has consistently thrown support behind the league that has now expanded to include eight teams divided among the United States and Canada. 

On Saturday, more than 9,600 fans showed up to Little Caesars Arena to watch the Vancouver Goldeneyes defeat the Boston Fleet 4-3 on stop six of the Takeover Tour. 

During last season's Little Caesars Arena Takeover Tour game, the record for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in the U.S. was set. That game, which pitted the New York Sirens against the Minnesota Frost, drew 14,288 fans. 

As part of the Takeover Tour, the league plays a slate of location-neutral games at cities that don't have PWHL teams.

This season's Takeover Tour has stops in 11 cities in the United States and Canada, including seven new cities: Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Halifax, Hamilton, Washington, D.C. and Winnipeg.

PWHL tickets:

Tickets for the March 28 game in Detroit are still available. Get tickets here.

