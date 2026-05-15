The Brief Manon Rhéaume will serve as the general manager of Detroit's PWHL team. The team, which doesn't have a name yet, is set to start play next season. Rhéaume brings with her both playing and leadership experience.



Detroit's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team is starting to take shape.

On Friday, the league announced women's hockey pioneer Manon Rhéaume as Detroit's general manager.

Who is Manon Rhéaume?:

Rhéaume has roots in Michigan, as she previously spent 11 years with the Little Caesars AAA (LCAAA) Hockey Club. In that role, she helped mentor young players. Most recently, she worked in hockey operations with the Los Angeles Kings.

Manon Rhéaume (PWHL)

"Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women’s game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season."

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Beyond helping to develop players, Rhéaume made history when she was the first woman to sign a professional hockey contract and to play in an NHL game. She has played in two pre-season Tampa Bay Lightning games.

Rhéaume has also won two gold medals at the IIHF Women’s World Championship and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games while representing Canada.

"I’m incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit," Rhéaume said. "This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women’s hockey has been incredible to watch, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can’t wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of."

Dig deeper:

Detroit was announced as the league's first expansion team of the year, followed by two more announcements this week that Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ont. will also join the PWHL for the 2026-27 season.

The process for how expansion teams will be integrated into the 2026 PWHL Draft is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Draft is set to be held June 17 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Buy tickets to the Draft here.