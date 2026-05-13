PWHL expansion: League expanding to Las Vegas, Hamilton following last week's Detroit announcement

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The Brief Hamilton and Las Vegas are getting PWHL teams. So far, the league has announced three expansion teams, with Detroit being revealed last week. Today's announcement brings the total number of teams to 11.



Even more teams are joining the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) next season.

On Wednesday, the league announced expansion teams in Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ont., bringing the total number of teams to 11.

What we know:

Hamilton becomes Ontario's third PWHL team, while Las Vegas is the first team in the southwestern United States. Hamilton's team will play at TD Coliseum, while Vegas' home ice is at T-Mobile Arena.

January's Takeover Tour game in Hamilton drew 16,012 fans, which was the third-largest Takeover Tour crowd of the season and one of the top 20 attendances in league history. The league noted that the area has a big population of women's hockey players, with more than 15% of PWHL players coming from the area.

"The momentum around TD Coliseum continues to build, and welcoming the PWHL marks another incredible milestone for this venue and this community," said Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TD Coliseum. "This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing world class sports and entertainment experiences to Hamilton while creating a true home for a team and fan base ready for this moment."

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Las Vegas marks a departure from expanding to cities where Takeover Tour games have been played, as the PWHL has not visited Vegas. The league described the city as one of the fastest growing sports and entertainment destinations, and said there is an appetite there for women's sports.

"The arrival of a Professional Women’s Hockey League team marks another exciting chapter in Las Vegas’ evolution as a global sports destination," said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO. "Las Vegas has become a city where major leagues, iconic events, and passionate fans come together, and the addition of professional women’s hockey reflects both the momentum of this market and the continued rise of women’s sports. We are proud to welcome the PWHL to Las Vegas."

No expansion team names have been revealed yet, but Hamilton will don a gold, maroon, and cream color scheme, while Vegas players will wear green and gold.

PWHL season tickets

Fans can start reserving season ticket memberships now.

Deposits do not guarantee season tickets, as they are based on availability, but deposits can be applied to other tickets during the season. Those with deposits will get access to season tickets in the order they made their deposit.

Based on previous seasons, there will likely be 13-15 home games.

Las Vegas season ticket deposits

Hamilton season ticket deposits

PWHL Detroit expansion

Hamilton and Vegas are the second and third expansion teams to be announced this season, following the news last week that Detroit is getting a team.

The announcement came after multiple highly attended Takeover Tour games at Little Caesars Arena, including two this season.

What's next:

The process for how expansion teams will be integrated into the 2026 PWHL Draft is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Draft is set to be held June 17 at the Fox Theatre in Detroit.

Buy tickets to the Draft here.