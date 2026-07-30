Large police presence on Detroit's west side, one person detained
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are on the scene on Detroit's west side, with cop cars littering a neighborhood.
What we know:
The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen. FOX 2 spotted Michigan State Police troopers with rifles entering a home through the front door.
Our photographer on the scene says troopers took a young man into custody.
Michigan State Police are also on the scene.
What we don't know:
Details are very limited right now, as it is unknown what led to the police scene or if anyone is hurt.
FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.