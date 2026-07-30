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Large police presence on Detroit's west side, one person detained

By FOX 2 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 30, 2026 11:29 PM EDT
Published July 30, 2026 11:29 PM EDT
Police scene on Detroit's west side
Police scene on Detroit's west side

Police scene on Detroit's west side

The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen. FOX 2 spotted Michigan State Police troopers with rifles entering a home through the front door.

The Brief

    • A large police presence is on the scene on Detroit's west side.
    • The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen.
    • FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are on the scene on Detroit's west side, with cop cars littering a neighborhood.

What we know:

The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen. FOX 2 spotted Michigan State Police troopers with rifles entering a home through the front door.

Our photographer on the scene says troopers took a young man into custody.

Michigan State Police are also on the scene.

What we don't know:

Details are very limited right now, as it is unknown what led to the police scene or if anyone is hurt. 

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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