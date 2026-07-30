Large police presence on Detroit's west side, one person detained

The Brief A large police presence is on the scene on Detroit's west side. The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen. FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.



Police are on the scene on Detroit's west side, with cop cars littering a neighborhood.

What we know:

The scene is located on Minock near Plymouth and Evergreen. FOX 2 spotted Michigan State Police troopers with rifles entering a home through the front door.

Our photographer on the scene says troopers took a young man into custody.

Michigan State Police are also on the scene.

What we don't know:

Details are very limited right now, as it is unknown what led to the police scene or if anyone is hurt.

FOX 2 will update this report when we learn more.

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