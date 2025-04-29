Samson Nacua suspended from Michigan Panthers after slapping fan following loss

article

Michigan Panthers wide receiver Samson Nacua was suspended for one game after video emerged of him slapping a fan across the face after a week 5 loss to the St. Louis Battlehawks.

UFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston announced the suspension, and that it would be without pay on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the suspension, Nacua will be unavailable week 6 when the Panthers take on the DC Defenders, the league's current top team.

Nakua is the brother of Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua, their third brother Kai Nacua also is a member of the Panthers.