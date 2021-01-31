Sportsworks Roundtables Talk Stafford, Goff, NFL, Wings, MSU and more!

It was a jam packed edition of Sportsworks brought to you by FoxBet on Sunday.

First, Bob Wojnowski and Will Burchfield broke down the Matthew Stafford/Jared Goff trade and what it means for the Lions plus they took a look at the Super Bowl and our FoxBet Game of the Week.

The Roundtable also discussed the latest on the Red Wings after their loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Finally, basketball insider Tim McCormick joined Dan Miller to talk about Michigan State's struggles and the latest on the Pistons as well.