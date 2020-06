Sportsworks Sunday night welcomed Pat Caputo and Will Burchfield to the roundtable to join Dan Miller. They discussed current events, the NHL's plan to return to play, as well as the Red Wings as they began their offseason this week.

In segment 2, the roundtable discussed the impasse in Major League Baseball's plan to return plus how it affects the minor leagues now and in the future.

Sportsworks airs every Sunday night at 11pm on Fox 2.