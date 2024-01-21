Sprong scores to give Red Wings lead in 2-1 victory to snap Lightning’s five-game win streak

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Detroit Red Wings beat Tampa Bay 2-1 on Sunday night, snapping the Lightning’s five-game winning streak.

Lucas Raymond also scored for Detroit, which is 7-1-1 over the last nine games. Alex Lyon made 29 saves, including 19 in the third period.

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning and Nikita Kucherov added an assist for his 76th point. He’s one point behind Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 33 saves.

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 21: Lucas Raymond #23 of the Detroit Red Wings shoots and hits the goal post against goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michi Expand

The Lightning struck first at 8:45 of the opening period. Kucherov set up Hedman’s ninth goal, a one-timer from the right circle.

Raymond’s 13th goal late in the period tied it. His shot from the slot trickled behind Vasilevskiy and the goaltender accidently batted the puck into the net with his blocker.

Sprong’s 12th goal came on a breakaway at 8:58 of the second period, as he beat Vasilveskiy on the glove side.

The Lightning didn’t have any power plays until the third period. The Red Wings managed to kill off all three of them, including a brief one in the last 11.4 seconds.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane missed his third consecutive game with a lower body injury.

UP NEXT

Lightning: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Red Wings: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.