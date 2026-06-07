St. Joseph repeated as the Michigan Girls Flag Football champions

The St. Joseph Bears won their second consecutive Michigan Girls High School Flag Football League championship Sunday night, with a 28-12 victory over Gibraltar Carlson.

This is the second year of the league, with St. Joseph winning both titles.

The 2026 season featured a 4-week regular season and culminated with the top 15 teams competing in the single-elimination championship tournament to lift the trophy Sunday night at Ford Field.

St. Joseph is coached by Matt Koch.

The semifinal games earlier in the day featured a 64-0 win by St. Joseph over Goodrich and a 19-0 win by Gibraltar Carlson against L’Anse Creuse North.