Tarik Skubal leads Detroit Tigers blistering start

Fresh off of 2024's playoff run, the Detroit Tigers are proving it was no fluke as they've surged to the top of the American League standings to start the season for their best start in franchise history.

After a strang finish to the 2024 season that saw them make a surprising playoff push, the Tigers have carried that momentum into the new year, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the American League. And this week, you can watch the first place Tigers on FOX 2.

Watch Tigers at Rockies this week

The Tigers play in Colorado for a mid-week series against the Rockies and, on Thursday, reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal takes the mound in a game that you can watch on FOX 2.

Coverage starts with FOX 2's Tigers pregame show at 230 p.m. before we hand off to FanDuel Sports Network's pregame with first pitch coming at 3:10 p.m. Watch every pitch for FREE on FOX 2 on cable, satellite, antenna, or wherever you get FOX 2. The only place you cannot watch it is on FOX2Detroit.com or the FOX LOCAL app. As much as we want to (and believe us, we WANT to) FOX 2 is not allowed to stream the game.

The Tigers' dominant play has been fueled by a potent combination of stellar pitching, timely hitting, and a palpable sense of team chemistry.

This season's successful start has been a collective effort, orchestrated by manager A.J. Hinch, as several key individuals have emerged as catalysts, driving the team's surge to the top of the standings and capturing the imagination of Tigers fans everywhere.

Tigers pitching dominates

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 02: A double exposure photo of Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitching during the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, May 2, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo b Expand

Leading the charge on the mound is Skubal who has solidified his status as one of the premier pitchers in baseball by consistently delivering dominant performances. His combination of a blazing fastball, a devastating slider, and pinpoint control has left opposing hitters bewildered, and he's set the tone for the rotation.

The return of veteran Jack Flaherty, who re-signed in Detroit after being traded last year before the Tigers' playoff run has provided a crucial boost. Flaherty, with his postseason experience and resurgent form has given the Tigers a formidable one-two punch at the top of their rotation. His ability to command the strike zone and generate strikeouts has been instrumental in the team's early success.

Overall, the Tigers staff holds a 3.17 ERA. But the starters pasted an ERA of 2.80 in April, the lowest since 1984 (.245).

Tigers emerging stars

Casey Mize and Jackson Jobe have emerged into blossoming stars to further solidify the Tigers' pitching staff. Mize, finally healthy, is showing the potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. Jobe, one of the organization's top prospects, has stepped into the rotation and demonstrated maturity and poise. Both have started the season as reliable starters that Hinch can count on.

Mize, through his first six starts of the season, has a 2.70 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. He's showing excellent control - walking just 9 guys - while striking out 27 on the season.

Jobe, meanwhile, carries a 3.38 ERA and 1.33 WHiP through his first five MLB starts. His ability to handle the pressure of pitching in the major leagues at a young age, consistently making quality pitches under challenging circumstances, highlights his exceptional maturity.

Bats come alive

Offensively, Spencer Torkelson has finally begun to deliver on the promise that made him a highly touted prospect. Torkelson's power surge has provided the Tigers with a much-needed presence in the middle of the lineup, and his ability to drive in runs has been a key factor in their offensive output. His improved plate discipline and confidence are evident in every at-bat. He's hitting .234 but he's got 10 home runs and 27 RBIs - leading the team in both of those two categories.

The home-grown talent in the Tigers' clubhouse is giving this team a major boost, as Riley Greene is developing into a star as well (look no further than his two home runs in the 9th inning on Saturday). He's also leading the team with 27 hits and is batting .274 on the season.

Not to be overlooked is Kerry Carpenter, who is hitting .295 with 8 home runs, and Zack McKinstry. His ability to get on base and spark rallies has been a huge asset ahead of Greene and Torkelson.

On Sunday, the Tigers exploded with 13 runs against the Angels: Overall, the Tigers are scoring just over 5 runs per game - good for second in the American League and fifth overall.

It's a far cry from where this team was three years ago, when they were dead last in scoring,

Tigers historical comparisons

Older Tigers fans may look at the 2025 season and compare it to the 1984 season. This is a logical comparison as the 2025 version is 21-13 through 34 games. By comparison, the '84 Tigers went 28-6 in that same span.

The 1984 Tigers' rotation, led by Jack Morris and Dan Petry, was virtually unhittable in the early part of the season. Similar to the 2025 version with Skubal, Flaherty, and Mize on the mound. This strong starting pitching has allowed both teams to establish leads and control the tempo of games.

So what's next?

The Tigers are going to have to hold on in a tough AL Central. The Cleveland Guardians are just 1.5 games with the Kansas City Royals 3 games back.

There's a long season left for these Tigers.