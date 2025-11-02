Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler wins the AL Gold Glove

article

Dillon Dingler, in his first full major league season was announced as the American League Gold Glove winner at catcher on Sunday evening.

Dingler is the first Tigers player to win the honor at any position since Ian Kinsler at second base in 2016.

He is the fourth Tigers catcher to win the award. The others are Ivan Rodriguez (2004, 2006-07), Lance Parrish (1983-85) and Bill Freehan (1965-69).