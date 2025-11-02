Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler wins the AL Gold Glove
article
FOX 2 - Dillon Dingler, in his first full major league season was announced as the American League Gold Glove winner at catcher on Sunday evening.
Dingler is the first Tigers player to win the honor at any position since Ian Kinsler at second base in 2016.
He is the fourth Tigers catcher to win the award. The others are Ivan Rodriguez (2004, 2006-07), Lance Parrish (1983-85) and Bill Freehan (1965-69).
DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 08: Dillon Dingler #13 of the Detroit Tigers high-fives his teammate on the way back to the dugout during Game Four of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tig