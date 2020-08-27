Tigers game vs Minnesota reportedly postponed as Twins players vote not to play in social justice protest

Thursday night's game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins has been postponed as Minnesota players voted against playing as part of social justice protests throughout the sports world, according to multiple baseball reporters.

The Twins voted against playing Thursday afternoon according to Ken Rosenthall with the Athletic, a few hours before the teams were due to meet in Detroit at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

The game will likely be made up later in the abbreviated season with a double-header.

The Twins and Tigers aren't the only ones not playing tonight. The Oakland Athletics voted not to play against the Texas Rangers, which was supposed to air Thursday night on FOX.

This comes a day after all three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed, and the NBA also postponed games on Thursday, including the game between the Mavericks and Clippers.

Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions canceled practice to take the opportunity to recognize and protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

The organization gathered outside in the afternoon with a whiteboard that had messages written on it such as, "The world can't go on," and "We won't be silent!!"