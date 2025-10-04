Tigers vs. Mariners: Detroit against Seattle in Game 1 of the ALDS

article

The Tigers take on the Mariners in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series in what is Detroit's second-straight trip to the playoffs second round.

They take on the Seattle Mariners, who own one of the best records in baseball and are led by their star catcher Cal Raleigh.

Extra Innings amid 2-2 tie

Pitching from closets Andres Munoz and Will Vest sent game 1 into extra innings.

Stalemate going into the 9th inning

Detroit limited the damage from Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez as it cycled through pitchers, including Tommy Kahnle and Kyle Finnegan.

Seattle responds, tying in the sixth inning

Julio Rodriguez scored his second run of the game with a single, sending Randy Arozarena to home plate when the Tigers got tied up in the bottom of the sixth inning.

After struggling, Rafael Montero was replaced with Tyler Holton on the mound, the fourth pitcher of the game for the Tigers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 04: Javier Báez #28 of the Detroit Tigers tags out Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners between first and second base during the sixth inning in game one of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2025 Expand

Tigers up 2-1 after Carpenter homer

With two strikes and Parker Meadows on second base, Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run home run, giving Detroit the first lead of the game.

Riley Greene followed up with a single.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 04: Kerry Carpenter #30 of the Detroit Tigers hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning during Game One of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at T-M Expand

Mariners home in the 4th inning

Julio Rodriguez homered to center to give Seattle the first points of the game in the 4th inning.

0-0 after three innings

Both Detroit and Seattle traded good pitching with the first three innings scoreless. The Tigers earned three hits, including a double from Gleyber Torres in the 3rd inning.

The Tigers also got solid pitching from rookie Troy Melton, who earned three strikeouts.